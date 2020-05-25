3 roommates hospitalized in South Jordan stabbing

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three men believed to be roommates have been hospitalized in a late night South Jordan stabbing.

According to South Jordan police, the men were in the process of moving from a residence at 5897 Stone Hill Drive near 11800 South when an argument broke out.

Police say one of the men left the home, only to return around midnight when the stabbings took place.

All three roommates were injured in the fight and ended up in the emergency room at the nearby South Jordan Medical Center. Medical personnel then reported the incident to police.

Two of the roommates were reported as stable, while a third was undergoing surgery and in critical condition.

It’s unclear at this point how the men made it to the hospital.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.