Breaking: 4.2 magnitude aftershock rocks Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Thousand of residents along the Wasatch Front received a jolt of adrenaline Tuesday night when the area was rocked by a 4.2 magnitude aftershock.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor hit at 8:56 p.m. and was centered about 3 miles northeast of Magna at a depth of 5.8 miles below the surface.

Law enforcement agencies across the Salt Lake Valley and all the way into Davis County reported feeling the temblor.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement on Twitter telling residents not to call dispatch.

“We’re aware of the aftershock,” the tweet said. “Please refrain from calling dispatch SOLELY to alert them of the aftershock — they are aware. Stay safe.”

Seismologists say Tuesday night’s shaker was likely spawned by the 5.7 magnitude quake that struck the Salt Lake Valley the morning of Wednesday, March 18.

Since then Salt Lake County has been rocked by hundreds of aftershocks.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.