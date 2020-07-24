Breaking: Detonation planned for explosive-packed South Jordan house; area residents urged to evacuate

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan public safety officials say they will detonate an explosives-packed residence since the materials cannot be removed safely.

The explosive materials were discovered early Friday morning in the aftermath of SWAT standoff at a home in 3300 west block of Snow Moon Place.

The detonation is planned for Friday night or early Saturday morning. Residents of approximately 168 residences are being urged to comply with a voluntary evacuation order.

The time of the planned detonation has not yet been announced, South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey said, but evacuations are underway. No shelters have been set up, so evacuees are being asked to stay with family or friends if possible.

Residents are being notified, and people who live outside the area are being asked to stay away for their own safety. City officials said they are doing what they can to mitigate damage to nearby structures.

The incident began when the SWAT team responded to the scene Thursday night to serve a search warrant after the house’s lone resident, 42-year-old Ryan McManigal, allegedly threatened violence against a nearby fast food restaurant.

McManigal, initially shot at the armored officers and vehicles that arrived to serve the warrant, his probable cause statement says. He reportedly told police he stopped shooting and surrendered only because his gun jammed.

Post Miranda, McManigal told investigators the business was harassing him. A text sent to the business said “harassment is the reason mass shootings occur.”

The statement also indicated McManigal “… asked the business owner in the text messages how he would feel if Ryan entered the business and mowed down customers and staff.”

McManigal was arrested on 23 felony charges and three lesser charges. They are:

Nineteen counts of aggravated assault of a targeting law enforcement with bodily injury, a first-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, loss of $1,500-$5,000, a third-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Two counts of violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, a class A misdemeanor

HAZMAT crews entered the residents after McManigal left, and have been at the scene ever since, assessing the level of danger and any available options.

About a dozen structures had been evacuated since the initial response.

Gephardt Daily will report all updates as the situation develops.