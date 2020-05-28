Breaking: Police officers reportedly shot responding to Ogden ‘family disturbance’ call

OGDEN, Utah, May 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — SWAT crews have been called to the scene after what began as a “family disturbance” and has turned into an armed standoff, according to emergency dispatchers.

Weber County Dispatch confirmed to Gephardt Daily that officers were called to 365 Jackson Ave. on what was initially described as a family disturbance.

According to radio traffic, a suspect has fired on officers, and a SWAT team has been summoned to the scene.

Neighbors say multiple shots were fired and two officers were hit, but Ogden Police have not yet confirmed that information.

A shelter-in-place order was issued to nearby residences by way reverse 911 call and police from multiple agencies have responded to the scene.

Gephardt Daily will provide more information as it can be confirmed.