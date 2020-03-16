Breaking: Salt Lake County dine-in restaurants, bars ordered to close, effective 11 p.m. Monday

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Health Department has declared a public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ordered all dine-in restaurants and bars to close, effective 11 p.m. Monday, March 16.

Take out and curbside pick-up, along with drive-in service and third party food deliveries will still be permitted with some modifications.

Specifics for the food and beverage industry:

Food Service: Dine-in operations are prohibited; takeout, curbside, pickup, drive-thru, delivery (including by third-party services), and mobile food (trucks/carts) are allowed with some modifications.

Drop service only. Grocery Stores and Cafeterias: Eliminate seating areas as well as any other opportunity to congregate.

The SLCoHealth Department also put forth regulations regarding other business operations.

“All retail and service-oriented businesses are required to implement social distancing measures and exclude symptomatic workers from working,” the news release said.

“Social distancing should include at least 6-feet between customers in the establishment. Workers symptomatic with respiratory illness or fever must not be in the business—no exceptions.”

Summit County Health Department took similar steps to help contain the coronavirus Sunday evening.

For more information from the Salt Lake Chamber on how the outbreak may affect local businesses click here.