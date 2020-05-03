Breaking: St. George police, SWAT have suspect in custody after report of possible threat, shot fired

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police and SWAT personnel responded to an apartment complex Sunday afternoon after someone reported receiving a video of an individual holding a gun, and there also was a call saying a gunshot was heard in the area.

St. George Police Public Information Officer Tiffany Atkin said officials are still on scene late Sunday afternoon at 825 E. Tabernacle, where a suspect has been taken into custody.

Officers were called out at about 2:48 p.m. after the video was received by someone with whom the suspect had had a previous altercation at the apartment complex, Atkin told Gephardt Daily.

She said the suspect, to the best of her knowledge, is a “college-age person.”

Police have not yet confirmed that any shots were actually fired.

The incident is currently under investigation, and Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.