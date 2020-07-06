Breaking: 2 dead, 6 missing after planes collide over Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, July 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — At least two people are dead, and six others are missing after two planes collided over Lake Coeur d’Alene on Sunday afternoon.

In a news release, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said the report of the crash was received at about 2:20 p.m., and multiple marine units, fire units, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the crash site near Powderhorn Bay.

Witnesses told officials that two planes collided over the water and crashed into the lake, KCSO said. The planes are in 127 feet of water.

Two bodies were pulled from the water, and initial reports indicated a total of eight passengers and crew on the two planes, but that is still being verified, the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin. Officials say it is believed there are no survivors.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and is responding to the scene. No information identifying the planes is currently available.

