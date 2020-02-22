Breaking: Wendover police warn area residents of possible escapees after prison riot near Wells, Nev.

WENDOVER, Utah, Feb. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wendover Police Department is warning area residents of possible escaped prisoners after a riot at a nearby Nevada facility.

“The Wendover Police Department is warning area residents of possible prison escapees from the Wells Nevada Department of Corrections prison camp, which is located 45 miles west of Wendover,” a WPD statement says. “We will provide updates as they become available.”

The Facebook post also shares the following Elko Police Department information:

“Prison riot: Wells Honor Camp, Independent Valley W. (west) of Wells; Staff under threat as some prisoners may have escaped; backup requested from ECSO, NHP and EPD SWAT.”

Those initials stand for Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol and Elko Police Department SWAT.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this breaking news as information becomes available.