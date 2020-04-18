Breaking: West Jordan police responding to reports of shots fired find ‘2 people down’ behind home

For an updated story, click here.

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Jordan are being tight-lipped about an unfolding investigation where “two people are down” in the backyard of a West Jordan home.

Officers were first dispatched to the residence near 7000 South 3200 West about 1:15 a.m. after dispatchers received multiple reports of shots fired.

Fifteen minutes later, arriving officers reported finding two gravely wounded people behind the home. An urgent call went out for medical help, only to be cancelled a few minutes later.

Lt. Richard Bell of the West Jordan Police Department confirmed to Gephardt Daily, on scene, that “two people were down,” but would not confirm their conditions or the nature of their injuries.

Police from multiple jurisdictions responded to the area, setting up a wide containment effort, while other officers used K-9s in the search for a possible suspect.

Bell said it would be hours before investigators cleared the scene.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.