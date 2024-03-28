Brighton man accused of threatening snowboarder with shotgun

BRIGHTON, Utah, March 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Charges have been filed against a 67-year-old Brighton man accused of threatening and pointing a shotgun at a snowboarder who mistakenly entered his property.

Keith Robert Stebbings was charged Thursday with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor, in connection with the Feb. 26 incident on his property at 7921 S. Old Prospect Ave.

Loren Richardson had been snowboarding at Brighton Resort when he mistakenly ended up on private property and was confronted by Stebbings, who was holding a shotgun, according to charges filed in 3rd District Court.

Richardson told police Stebbings pointed the gun directly at him and pushed him several times while armed with the shotgun, the charges say.

During the altercation, Stebbings told Richardson he was on private property and said, “If you do it again, there will be holes in you,” according to the charges.

Richardson told police he was unaware that he had crossed onto private property, which borders the resort, and he apologized to Stebbings several times.

“[Stebbings] continued holding the gun on his side while pushing Richardson,” the charges say.

Unified police officers who responded to the threat say the were unable to locate any signs designating the area as private property.