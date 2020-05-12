Cedar City police release more details after ‘murder, attempted suicide’

CEDAR CITY, Utah, May 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police released more details after a Cedar City man was fatally shot Sunday night, and a second man, found a few blocks away, shot himself after police ordered him to drop two guns.

A Cedar City Police news release, titled “Murder, attempted suicide,” said officers were called out at 10:38 p.m. and responded to the area of the 100 block of Sunset Drive.

“Initial information was given that a man had been shot and the suspect’s whereabouts were unknown,” the CCPD statement said.

“As officers arrived on scene, they found a 47-year-old male, Jeremy Hunter, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds and the suspect, Chaz Bennett, a 26-year-old male, had fled on foot.”

Officers located Bennett a few blocks away from the scene, the statement said.

“As officers attempted to contact him, the officers clearly could see he had two rifles,” the statement said. “As officers were commanding Chaz to drop the guns, he fled on foot for a short distance before he shot himself.”

Officers secured the weapons and began lifesaving efforts. Bennett was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and later flown by medical helicopter to another hospital “with life-threatening injuries,” the statement said.

An update released at 5 p.m. Sunday said Bennett still currently in the hospital on life support as the investigation continues.

“During the investigation, detectives found several bullets exited the home,” the update added. “Officers searched the area and located two separate homes that had been struck. No injuries were a result of these two rounds, luckily only property damage.”

The motive for the incident is not clear at this time.

“This is still an active and ongoing investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available,” the original statement said. “The Cedar City Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the families involved.”