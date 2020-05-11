Cedar City police respond to ‘murder, attempted suicide’

CEDAR CITY, Utah, May 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a Cedar City man was fatally shot Sunday night, and a second man, found a few blocks away, shot himself after police ordered him to drop two guns.

A Cedar City Police news release, titled “Murder, attempted suicide,” says officers were called out at 10:38 p.m. and responded to the area of the 100 block of Sunset Drive.

“Initial information was given that a man had been shot and the suspect’s whereabouts were unknown,” the CCPD statement says.

“As officers arrived on scene, they found a 47-year-old male, Jeremy Hunter, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds and the suspect, Chaz Bennett, a 26-year-old male, had fled on foot.”

Officers located Bennett a few blocks away from the scene, the statement says.

“As officers attempted to contact him, the officers clearly could see he had two rifles. As officers were commanding Chaz to drop the guns, he fled on foot for a short distance before he shot himself.”

Officers secured the weapons and began lifesaving efforts. Bennett was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and later flown by medical helicopter to another hospital “with life-threatening injuries,” the statement says.

“The motive is unknown currently,” says the statement, issued at about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

“This is still an active and ongoing investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available,” it says.

“The Cedar City Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the families involved.”