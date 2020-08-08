Cessna aircraft with 6 on board crashes in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cessna aircraft with six people on board crashed near Moon Lake just before noon Friday.

Duchesne County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical crews responded at about 11:45 a.m. to the crash site, just south of the lake near a group campground, a news release from the sheriff’s office says.

The plane, a Cessna T210M, had taken off from Roosevelt earlier Friday morning and was flying near Moon Lake when the plane began to experience engine trouble, the news release says.

“One man who was on the plane was flown by medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo. His injuries were serious but did not appear to be life-threatening,” deputies said.

The other five people on the plane — another man, two women and two teenagers — were transported by ambulance to Uintah Basin Medical Center in Roosevelt. Officials did not have information on their condition.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.