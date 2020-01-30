Chase from West Valley City to Salt Lake City ends in arrest of man sought by FBI

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A police pursuit Wednesday night started with an attempted traffic stop by a West Valley City officer and ended in Salt Lake City with close to a dozen officers from multiple agencies, and a suspect in custody.

Lt. Steve Burke, West Valley City Police Department, said the pursuit began at about 10:23 p.m. after an investigator with the FBI asked if the WVCPD could stop a wanted suspect.

“The FBI asked us to help,” Burke told Gephardt Daily. “We tried to make a traffic stop, but the car fled.”

The more police joined in the as the pursuit continued. By the time it had reached Salt Lake City, at 900 West and 300 North, spike strips had been placed across the roadway.

“The car came to a stop” after the tires were flattened, Burke said. “The suspect fled on foot, and the officer that initiated the pursuit was a K-9 officer, so I’m guessing the K-9 helped, but it ended when one of the officers tackled the man.”

The suspect was taken into custody and turned over to FBI officers. His name has not yet been released. Burke said seven WVCPD officers helped in the pursuit, as did additional officers from the FBI and the Salt Lake City Police Department.

No one hurt, but one police vehicle was damaged, Burke said. The suspect was taken into custody at 10:43 p.m., 20 minutes after the operation began.