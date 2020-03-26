Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints closes all temples due to COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Wednesday evening that it will close all its temples, worldwide, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. See the full announcement below:

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

After careful and prayerful consideration, and with a desire to be responsible global citizens, we have decided to suspend all temple activity Churchwide at the end of the day on March 25, 2020. This is a temporary adjustment, and we look forward to the day when the temples will reopen.

Please be assured of our sincere love and appreciation for your devotion and faith.

Sincerely,

The First Presidency

The following details have also been provided:

Temple staff will contact all patrons with an existing appointment to confirm cancellation.

When temples resume activity, patrons should contact the temple to reschedule their living ordinances.

Members with additional questions are invited to visit with their bishop or stake president.