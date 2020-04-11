Utah reports 106 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 1 new fatality; death count reaches 18, total cases number 2,206

UTAH, April 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reported Saturday that there is one additional death and 104 new cases of COVID-19 than there were 24 hours earlier.

Deaths now stand at 18, and test-confirmed cases are at 2,206, a 4.9% increase in Utah cases confirmed by tests.

Hospitalizations stand at 190, a 3.8% increase from the day before. The total number of reported tests performed as of Saturday is 42,546.

Charts below show the numbers of cases and hospitalizations listed by the health department that governs them, and the percent of cases by age group.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah