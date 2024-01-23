Discarded cigarette sparks fire at Harrisville storage unit complex

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Jan. 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A discarded cigarette sparked a fire in a storage unit Monday evening, resulting in damage to all 28 units at the complex, fire officials said.

Crews responded about 5:15 p.m. to Northpointe Storage on Wall Avenue after renters of one of the units called 911 to report a fire.

“Reports are that somebody flicked a lit cigarette in one of the units,” North View Fire Chief Kris Maxfield said. “They smelled some smoke, they tried to extinguish it themselves and they couldn’t. They called 911.”

The fire spread to a neighboring unit, and smoke damaged all 28 units at the storage facility, Maxfield said. No injuries were reported.

Crews were expected to be working to fully extinguish the fire throughout the night, he said.

“It’s difficult in these storage units. They’re so hard. There’s one way in and one way out. The only way to put it all the way out is to drag all of the things out into the common space and then soak them all down. So this is going to be a long night for our crews,” Maxfield said.

Crews from Ogden City, South Ogden and the Weber Fire District also responded to the fire.