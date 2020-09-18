DA Sim Gill clears officers in use of deadly force, fatal shooting of suspect Brian Filion

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill has cleared officers of wrongdoing in the use of deadly force, which on Feb. 13 of this year killed suspect Brian Filion.

“After conducting an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) review, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has determined that the Feb. 13, 2020 use of deadly force by a Herriman City Police Department Officer and Department of Homeland Security Officer does not warrant criminal charges,” Gill said in a prepared statement released just before noon on Friday.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, operating pursuant to an agreement with participating law enforcement agencies and consistent with established protocols and applicable laws, conducts independent reviews of officer involved critical incidents, including police officers’ use of deadly force used in the scope of police officers’ official duties.

“Due to the fact there was not any body worn camera footage to review, we are releasing our decision in the attached letter and not holding a press conference.”

Filion, 41, was known as a violent fugitive, and was a suspect in a February homicide in North Ogden.

A Herriman Police Department K-9, Hondo, was killed in the operation.

The United States Marshals Service released a statement, which said in part:

“Officers located the suspect on foot in the area of 400 East. When officers approached, the suspect failed to comply with officers’ orders and fled on foot. Officers deployed the use of a K-9 in an attempt to stop the suspect. When the K-9 approached, the suspect pulled out a firearm. Officers engaged the suspect, and the suspect was shot and killed.”

“During the incident, K-9 officer Hondo, with the Herriman Police Department was killed in the line of duty.”

