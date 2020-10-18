Daily COVID-19 update: 1,097 new cases, 3 more deaths

UTAH, Oct. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported 1,097 more cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and three more deaths.

The Utahns reported dead from the virus in the past 24 hours were:

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Total deaths now stand at 543.

Those who have tested positive for the virus stand at 94,394, an increase of 1,097 cases from yesterday.

Tests administered for COVID-19 number 973,938, an increase of 7,487 from Saturday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,206 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 14.2%.

There are 291 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 4,656.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 70,166. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah