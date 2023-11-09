Davis County deputy charged with striking K-9 partner multiple times

FARMINGTON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A K-9 handler with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office was charged Thursday with striking or assaulting his canine partner during a training exercise.

Cpl. Timothy Robinson faces a class A misdemeanor charge related to an Aug. 15 incident when other officers say he dragged K-9 Rolf down a flight of stairs and punched the dog several times after the dog peed in a conference room.

Other K-9 officers at the training exercise said Robinson pulled on Rolf’s leash aggressively, dragged the dog out of the room and down the stairs while striking the dog an estimated 5-10 times with a closed fist, according to charges filed in 2nd District Court.

Robinson’s alleged actions were reported to the sheriff’s office, and Rolf was placed into the care and custody of Animal Care of Davis County, where he received an evaluation.

Rolf since has returned to the sheriff’s office and has been reassigned to a different deputy.

“Rolf has been a member of our family for the past three years,” Sheriff Kelly Sparks said. “Immediately following the accusations, our priority was to ensure that Rolf was safe.

Robinson, a 10-year veteran of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We hold our law enforcement officers to a higher standard, and news of this alleged incident has caused much distress to our office and our K-9 program,” Sparks said. “Our priority right now is to ensure that Rolf is given an opportunity to thrive with a new handler and continue his valued service to Davis County.”

The Bountiful Police Department conducted the criminal investigation into the alleged assault. Charges were filed by the Davis County Attorney’s Office.

“Since the inception of our K9 program in 2009, our K9s, like any of our deputies, are valued, loved, and respected, and we are deeply saddened by what’s occurred,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.