Details released after child homicide in West Valley City; mother in custody

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents reveal more details on after a West Valley City mother was charged with the aggravated murder of her 4-year-old daughter.

Nicole Lester, 29, was booked into jail on Tuesday morning, and a probable cause statement was filed.

“VECC dispatcher’s received a phone call from a woman who identified herself as Nicole Lester who said she had just murdered her daughter and that she wanted to turn herself in,” the statement says. VECC stands for (Salt Lake) Valley Emergency Communications Center.

“Police officers from the West Valley Police Department arrived and found Nicole sitting outside of her home wearing bloody clothing, they placed her into custody. Police officers entered the home and found a young juvenile female deceased in the home.”

Officers removed a 6-year-old boy, the suspect’s son, from the home, and took him into protective custody. He was later released to his grandmother, owner of the home, who had not been present at the time of the attack and death. The grandmother shared the home with Lester and Lester’s young son and daughter.

Police obtained a search warrant and reentered the home. The preschooler’s body was found in the basement.

“Officers noted many sharp edged type wounds to the deceased female’s body,” the probable cause statement says.

“A neighbor told officers that Nicole had borrowed her phone and when she returned the phone, Nicole told the neighbor she had just murdered her daughter. Nicole declined to make further statements to investigators.”

Lester was booked on a single count of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony. She is being held without bail.

Gephardt Daily will have more details on this breaking news story as more details are released.