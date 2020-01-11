Developing: Florida police search intensifies for missing Utah woman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, Jan. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The police search is intensifying for a missing Utah woman, last seen as she walked barefoot from a Fort Lauderdale, Florida hotel in the middle of the night.

Kelly Glover, 37, is a project manager for CHG Healthcare in Midvale. Her husband, Adam Bremer, said Glover was staying at the Westin Hotel along with a friend on a work related assignment when she disappeared.

Bremer flew from Salt Lake City to Florida to help in the search efforts.

According to Bremer, his wife vanished about 2 a.m. when she was recorded by surveillance cameras as she walked from the hotel leaving her purse and cellphone behind.

Bremer said he and his wife communicate every morning and that when she did respond to his text he became concerned.

“We text each other every morning,” Bremer wrote in a Facebook post. “I get up before her. I hadn’t heard from her by 9 a.m. I knew something was wrong, sent a few more, the second her friend called me I already knew.”

Officers from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department conducted a search of the area Friday but failed to turn up any clues as to Glover’s whereabouts.

They used dogs, divers and helicopters while combing the search area which included a large lake located in front of the hotel.

A poster published on social media describes Glover as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds. Accompanying photos reveal she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8447 or call 801-647-8690 or 801-647-1218.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.