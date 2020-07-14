Utah reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 6 in San Juan County; 448 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, July 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has suffered 10 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, a new daily record. Newly documented cases have increased by 448 in the same period.

The dead include people from Weber, Cache, Utah and Iron counties, and six people in San Juan County. Those who died were:

A Weber County man between ages 45 and 64, a resident of a long term care facility

A Cache County woman between ages 65 and 85, a resident of a long term care facility

A Utah County man between ages 65-84, with no additional information

An Iron County woman older than 85, hospitalized at the time of death

A San Juan County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A San Juan County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long term care long term care facility

A San Juan County man, between 65-84, hospitalized

A San Juan County man, older than 85, a resident of a long term care facility

A San Juan County woman, older than 85, hospitalized at the time of death

A San Juan County man, older than 85, a resident of a long term care facility

Utah’s cumulative deaths now total 226.

With the new 448 lab-documented cases, Utah’s total positive cases now stand at 30,478. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 636 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 10.2%.

Lab tests performed number 424,521, an increase of 6,186 tests since yesterday.

Currently hospitalized for treatment are 176 patients. The cumulative number of those hospitalized stands at 1,888.

Those patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 18,111.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, check the chart below: