Donald Trump, First Lady Melania begin quarantine for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are being quarantined after possible exposure to COVID-19.

Trump divulged the news Thursday night after confirming that top White House aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the disease after accompanying the president on a series of campaign swings, as well as to the debate in Cleveland Tuesday night.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available