Donald Trump to be flown by helicopter to Walter Reed Medical Center

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 2 (UPI & Gephardt Daily) — President Donald Trump will be transported to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday, less than a day after he tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced.

The Marine One helicopter arrived on the South Lawn of the White House around 5:20 p.m.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president has experienced “mild symptoms” from the virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and act the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” she said in a statement.

Earlier Friday, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said he was treated with Regeneron, an experimental antibody treatment. He described the president as being in “good spirits,” and said first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, had a mild cough and headache.

CNN reported Trump had a fever starting Friday morning and was fatigued.

President Trump announced his and the first lady’s coronavirus diagnoses late Thursday. They were tested shortly after it became known that Trump adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both the president and first lady entered quarantine Friday night.