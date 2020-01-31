Dramatic video: West Jordan police seek help finding van that launched metal sign through officer’s windshield

***PLEASE WATCH & SHARE***On Tuesday, January 28th at approximately 9 pm, A West Jordan Police Officer was Northbound on Redwood Rd approaching 7800 S to turn Left. While the Officer was coming to a stop, (possibly a 2001-2009) maroon/red Chrysler Town and Country was headed Southbound on Redwood Rd. The van struck a median indicator sign, with the left front fender of the vehicle, launching it through the passenger-side windshield of the Officer's patrol vehicle. The vehicle then continued Southbound on Redwood failing to stop at the scene. West Jordan Police are currently asking for assistance in locating the vehicle and driver of the maroon/red van. If you have any information regarding the -2001-2009 maroon Chrysler Town and Country van with damage to the left front portion of the vehicle- Please contact Dispatch at 801-840-4000 to leave a tip regarding case number 20H001530. Thank you for any assistance locating and identifying the van and driver. Posted by West Jordan Police Department on Friday, January 31, 2020

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Jordan Police Department has shared a dramatic video and asked the public’s help in finding a van that hit a median traffic sign, launching the heavy, twisted metal debris, like a spear, through the windshield of an officer’s patrol car.

The video is jarring. Luckily, no one was injured.

The WJPD statement and request appear below:

On Tuesday, January 28th at approximately 9 p.m., a West Jordan Police Officer was northbound on Redwood Road approaching 7800 South, to turn left.

While the officer was coming to a stop, (possibly a 2001-2009) maroon/red Chrysler Town and Country was headed southbound on Redwood Road.

The van struck a median indicator sign, with the left front fender of the vehicle, launching it through the passenger-side windshield of the Officer’s patrol vehicle. The vehicle then continued southbound on Redwood failing to stop at the scene.