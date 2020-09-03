Driver fatally injured in Holladay rollover accident

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
First responders on the scene of a fatal accident at 6070 Highland Drive early Thursday morning. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

HOLLADAY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) —  A male driver was fatally injured in a violent crash in Holladay early Thursday morning.

Unified Police Lt. Paul Barker told Gephardt Daily the driver was headed southbound on Highland Drive about 1:50 a.m. when he drove off the road and clipped a street sign before careening into a gas station parking lot at 6070 S. Highland Drive.

The green Volkswagen came to a stop upside down in the parking lot of the Chevron just a few feet from gas pumps. Its engine was detached during the crash and smashed through the brick wall of a neighboring business.

Barker said the cause of the accident had yet to be determined although it appeared excessive speed was a factor.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.

