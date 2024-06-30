Evacuations ordered as fire threatens homes in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, June 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews are battling a structure fire and wildfire threatening homes in the Central area of Washington County, officials said Sunday afternoon.

An evacuation order for residents and visitors in the area is in effect, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue stated on social media.

Residents between Center Street and Mule Deer Road, as well as those east of Mountain View Drive, have been ordered to evacuate, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Vey is being used as a temporary shelter for those effected by the evacuation order, officials said.

The Central Fire was first reported at 3:55 p.m. and is estimated at 15 acres, state wildfire officials said. The fire started on private land and is human-caused, according to Utah Fire Info.

“Firefighters have stopped forward progress but are experiencing high winds,” Utah Fire Info stated on social media. “Firefighters will continue to secure the perimeter of the fire.”

Air resources on #centralfire in Washington Co. Forward progress of fire has been stopped. Firefighters continue to work on the fire securing perimeter. pic.twitter.com/9kXLKXYW99 — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 1, 2024

The St. George Fire Department, Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue and Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue also responded to assist.

Central is a census-designated place in north-central Washington County.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.