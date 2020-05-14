Family, friends mourning loss after missing woman found deceased in Weber County under suspicious circumstances

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple family members have confirmed on social media that the woman found deceased near the Weber River in Ogden Canyon was 30-year-old Chynna Toilolo.

According to a missing poster shared on Facebook, Toilolo was last seen at midnight on Saturday, and her mother got a text at 3 a.m. Sunday saying that Chynna was on her way home.

“It is with a heavy heart I regret to inform you all that we have found our sister/daughter but unfortunately she has gone to be with our Heavenly Father,” says a post on a Facebook page established to help find Toilolo.

“We thank you all once again we will update you once our family makes preparations to lay our beautiful Chynna to rest.”

Weber County Sheriff report

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office has released limited details after the body of a woman was found and was reported early Tuesday evening. The WCSO has not released the victim’s name.

Investigators and deputies responded to the scene, near the 400 block of Ogden Canyon, and found the body near the river, Lt. Cortney Ryan, WCSO, said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

The death was classified as suspicious, Ryan said.

“At this point we are not identifying the victim, and the investigation is ongoing. We don’t believe there’s any threat to the public at this point, and we are following up on several leads and investigating the case as a suspicious death at this point,” he said.

Ryan did release an approximate timeline, saying officers were interested in talking with anyone who had been in the immediate area, described as just west of the Alaska Inn, between early Sunday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 801-778-6631, Ryan said, “and just reference the suspicious death case.”

The search of the area was thorough, Ryan said.

“We’re just making sure that we meticulously cover the whole area and search the area for any clues or any evidence we may be able to find,” he said. “That includes some divers from our search and rescue team that combed the river, we’ve combed the riverbanks and the surrounding area, so we just want to make sure we cover every little piece and make sure we don’t miss anything.”

Ryan said more information will be released as the investigation continues.