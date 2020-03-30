Family reports death of 24-year-old COVID-19 victim from West Jordan; Ben Garff also passes from virus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a West Jordan, Utah, woman is raising funds for her burial after she died from complications of COVID-19.

A GoFundMe page that says it was established to pay her funeral expenses states that 24-year-old Silvia Deyanira Melendez died Saturday after contracting the coronavirus. She was treated at University Hospital in Salt Lake City.

“Silvia Deyanira Meléndez was one of the most loving, thoughtful, kind hearted people she would go out of her way to always lend a helping hand,” the GoFundMe page says.

“She constantly wanted to make sure the family was united, always positive and optimistic. On March 28th 2020 heaven gained a beautiful angel at 24 years old Silvia lost her battle against covid-19. She was strong she went through open heart surgery and battled through other traumas in life. She will be forever missed by so many people,” the page said, listing her parents, Silvia and Marcos, and her brothers, Marcos and Xander, as her survivors.

“Any little help is greatly appreciated at this time while the family mourns the loss of such an amazing person. We understand it’s a hard time for many people at this time if you aren’t able to donate then do us a favor and please stay home it could save a life.”

Meléndez’s death was not among those numbered Sunday in Utah’s updated COVID-19 death count, which had stayed at two since the day before.

Also reported to have died from the coronavirus on Sunday was Bob Garff, a former head of Ken Garff Motors, founded by his father. Bob Garff served as a Utah State Representative from 1985 to 1987. Garff’s death from complications of the coronavirus was confirmed by his daughter, Utah State Rep. Melissa Garff Ballard. To read more about Garff’s life and sudden passing, click here.