Firefighters battle 3-alarm apartment fire in South Salt Lake, multiple injuries reported

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are on the scene of a three alarm apartment fire in South Salt Lake.

The blaze was first reported at 336 East 3360 South just after 3 a.m.

The first crews to arrive found the multi-story structure engulfed in smoke and flames. They radioed they were entering the structure in an attempt to mount rescues on the second and third floors.

Shortly thereafter the crews requested at least two ambulances to sent to the scene.

Initial reports indicate that four people, including a mom, dad and two infants were taken by ambulance to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. There was no word on their conditions.

Two others, both adults, were also injured and taken to an area hospital. No word on their conditions, either.

There were reports of at least one other person being injured after jumping from the second floor of the apartment complex.

The fire reportedly broke out in a parking structure before spreading to the apartments. At least four vehicles have been destroyed.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on the scene and will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.