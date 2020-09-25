Firefighters battle West Valley City barn fire, smoke plume seen for miles

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in West Valley City.

The fire, burning behind a residence at 6534 W 3500 South, was first reported just before 7 a.m. Friday.

When crews arrived they found the structure engulfed in flames, sending a thick black column of smoke rising hundreds of feet in the air.

Firefighters managed to knock down the flames, but were still battling the blaze 40 minutes after arriving on scene.

A number of horses were reportedly led to safety, but it is unclear if any other animals were involved in the fire.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more info becomes available.