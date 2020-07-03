Friday COVID-19 Update: Five more deaths, 596 new Utah cases in last 24 hours

UTAH, July 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — In the past 24 hours, five more Utahns have died of COVID-19 and 596 new cases have been confirmed by Utah labs.

Th dead were:

A Summit County man between the ages of 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Weber County man between the ages of 25 and 44, a resident of a long term care facility

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman between the ages of 65 and 84, a resident of a long term care facility

A Washington County woman between the ages of 65 and 84, a resident of a long term care facility

The five deaths bring the cumulative number to 181 COVID-19 fatalities.

Those who have tested positive for the virus number 23,866. The 596 new cases represent a daily increase of 2.5% in the past 24 hours.

More numbers

Lab tests performed stand at 356,636, an increase of 10,250 since Thursday’s report. Utah’s positive test rate is 6.7% of total tested.

The cumulative number of those tested in Utah is 1,529 people. At present, 186 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. That’s an increase of 24 since Thursday.

Patients categorized as recovered, defined as those still living more than three weeks after diagnosis, number 13,408.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area.