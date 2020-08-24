Flash flooding hits St. George, vehicles stranded in 3 feet of water, residents told to shelter at home

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents in St. George are being told to shelter in place, while many are being evacuated from stranded vehicles with the help of emergency responders, due to flash flooding in the area late Sunday night.

St. George Police Department tweeted at about 10:15 p.m.:

“Due to the volume of residences flooding and vehicles stranded due to impassable roadways, most tow services are tied up. The 911 center is receiving a large number of 911 and other calls for assistance. Please only call 911 or the dispatch line if there is a life safety issue.”

A few minutes later, they tweeted, “If you are stranded on a flooded road, and are able to safely remain in your vehicle with the flashers on, do so. Wait out the rain and high water. Currently tow services and first responders are focusing on life safety and road closures to prevent further issues.”

An area resident told Gephardt Daily, “In multiple places. St George Blvd is the only main west/east roadway open. All other main downtown east/west are flooded with 3 feet of water or large rocks blocking the roadway.”

Interstate 15 is also flooded with one to two feet of water and is closed in both directions at mile post 6, Dixie Drive.

According to a National Weather Service tweet at 10:30 p.m., the heaviest of the rain was ending over St. George, “however significant FLASH FLOODING continues. Numerous road closures and stalled vehicles. Now is not the time to be on the roads.”

The police department posted a video on Facebook advising residents to remain sheltered at home until the rain subsides.