Fugitives taken into custody after manhunt in Sanpete County

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after the two fled from a rural residence Wednesday following shots being fired at officers of the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office.

“Brett Gilman Johnson and Jamie Carol Cleghorn were successfully taken into custody at approximately 4:45 p.m., without incident, by the Utah County SWAT team,” said a Facebook post from Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office. The capture comes after two days of scouring the Milburn area, which involved following footprints and following up on possible sightings called in by residents in the area. The search ended approximately three-quarters of a mile northwest of their residence. “We would like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved in the search specifically Utah County SWAT. We would also like to thank the public for their diligence in being alert and providing leads, which were crucial in locating the fugitives.”

Johnson, 50, and Cleghorn, 42, were considered armed and dangerous, Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office Detective Derik Taysom told Gephardt Daily. Taysom said officials received information the two were wanted for outstanding warrants in Wyoming.

Two deputies from Sanpete County and an officer from Fairview approached a home the couple was said to be at in the unincorporated community of Milburn just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Shots were fired at officers from inside the home, Taysom said, but it was unclear whether both suspects opened fire.

Officers did not return fire, Taysom added.

According to police, the two then fled the home and ran eastbound into the woods near the Manti-LaSal Mountains. Taysom said the pair headed away from most of the residences in Milburn, though there may have been one or two cabins in the mountainous area they ran towards.

Law enforcement agencies including Utah Department of Public Safety, Utah County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team, Snow College Police Department, Ephraim City Police Department, Fairview City Police Department, Utah Department of Corrections, and other agencies all assisted Sanpete County with the search.