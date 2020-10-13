Gov. Herbert to announce new restrictions, major changes in COVID-19 policy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Gary Herbert announced Tuesday morning in a tweet that he will be announcing major changes to the way Utah handles COVID-19.

The announcement will come at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, and will be livestreamed on on Herbert’s Facebook page.

“Following weeks of surging cases, I will join representatives from @UtahhDeptOfHealth in announcing major changes to Utah’s COVID-19 guidance system,” Herbert’s 11:41 a.m. tweet says. “This will include new restrictions.”

A related tweet says the changes come after “round-the-clock” discussions with public health experts and legislative leaders.”

Herbert did not disclose the nature of the changes. He has said in the past he would consider a mask mandate if conditions merited it, but has repeatedly urged Utahns to be responsible enough to wear masks voluntarily.

He has also talked about “dialing back” Utah’s color coded response guildlings. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has asked Herbert to take Salt Lake City back to the more restrictive “orange” from its current status of “yellow.”