Gov. Herbert: Utah daily COVID case average surges; signs hopeful for vaccine next year

Governor Gary Herbert on Thursday, October 1, 2020

The news conference begins about 11 minutes in to the recording above.

UTAH, Oct. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,008 new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 documented in the previous 24 hours.

Positive cases now stand at a cumulative 74,050. Now more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, leaving that total at 459.

Gov. Gary Herbert said at a news conference, which can be viewed above, that surges are not unique to Utah, and information he has learned in the past few days makes him hopeful a vaccine may be approved between the end of this year and the end of 2021’s first quarter.

Lab tests conducted now number 836,218, with 6,248 of those performed in the past 24 hours, the UDoH report says.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 987 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.6%.

As of Thursday, 201 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,882, the UDoH report says.

Those classified as recovered, defied as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 55,510. It is common for patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.