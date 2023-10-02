UPDATE: 4 killed in Grand County plane crash

MOAB, Utah, Oct. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Grand County officials are now confirming four people were killed Sunday night when the plane they were in crashed near Moab.

In a brief statement released just after midnight Monday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office updated an earlier press release, saying, “Rescue efforts were completed. Four occupants unfortunately did not survive the crash. Further information will be provided as soon as family members have been notified.”

In the initial press statement, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said emergency dispatchers received a call about 8:30 p.m. from a witness who saw “a plane going into the ground shortly after taking off from the Canyonlands Airfield north of Moab.”

Sheriff’s deputies, Moab fire crews and emergency medical technicians responded and located the aircraft, the sheriff’s office said.

