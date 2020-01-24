Haynie family releases statement prior to Grantsville funeral for mother, 3 children

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Haynie family has released a statement in advance of Friday’s funeral in Grantsville for four family members who were fatally shot on Jan. 17.

Mother Alejandra, 52, and siblings Alexis, 15, Matthew, 14, and Milan, 12, will be buried following the service. Father Colin Haynie was shot in the leg, but survived. An older brother was living elsewhere, and was not injured.

The children’s 16-year-old brother, Colin Jeffrey “C.J.” Haynie, was charged Wednesday with four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, and five counts of discharge of a firearm. All charges are first-degree felonies. Haynie has been charged as an adult.

The family’s statement was distributed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which the Haynies are members. It was written by their stake president, Jason Killian. It follows in its entirety:

This has been a difficult week as we have all experienced the tragedy in the Haynie family together on some level. I want to express my gratitude for the many professionals who have worked together in such a respectful and dignified way. There is so much about this that we may not ever understand. There are no simple answers. We love Colin and Danny and will continue to help in healing.

We mourn together and try to comfort one another. In our community it feels like something has changed inside us because of these deaths. But through the power of Jesus Christ, we can choose what that change inside us becomes. Peace, hope, and light are possible regardless of the surrounding circumstances. We can choose to love with sincerity, show concern for our neighbors, serve one another, mend relationships, deepen our faith, and keep our covenants. These changes need to go beyond this week and this sorrow, to become a deeper part of who we are and how we live together.

The funeral, which is open to the public, will be at noon Friday at the LDS Church at

550 E. Durfee St., Grantsville. A viewing will precede the service, and is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Friday. To view the fundraising page, click here.