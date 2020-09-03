Human remains unearthed near home of missing woman, 73; Cedar City police seek son, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Cedar City have recovered human remains buried near the house of a 73-year-old woman who has been missing for months. Authorities are now are looking for her 32-year-old son, believed to be driving her car and considered “armed and dangerous.”

Joshua James Glover is also suspected by investigators of using financial cards belonging to his missing mother, Kay Grosewisch, and of trying to drain her bank accounts.

Glover is also believed to be driving Grosewisch’s 2007 Saturn Ion, license plate 776UUV. It is listed as stolen. Law enforcement officers throughout Utah have been warned to be on the lookout for Glover.

Gosewisch had not been seen for several months. Police attempted to contact her on July 31 for a welfare check, and did not find her, but saw nothing suspicious at the time.

On Aug. 18, police were alerted to suspicious activity involving the missing woman’s back account. Glover, “was attempting to withdraw several thousand dollars from her account,” a police statement says.

“It was also reported that he has used the account numerous times. Officers went back to the home and observed Mrs. Grosewisch’s vehicle in the driveway, but no one would answer the door. Contact was made with neighbors and they were told that Mrs. Gosewisch was possibly in Washington state or Nevada tending to a family member.

“Since that time, Cedar City Police Investigations division has followed up on the suspicious information and found that Joshua James Glover had been using her bank account since April.”

A search warrant was served at the home of Gosewisch, and officers observed items that appeared to be suspicious, the police statement says.

Investigators worked with the Iron County Attorney’s Office to draft a search warrant for the property. During the search of the property, “investigators located buried human remains.”

The remains will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for identification and cause of death.

Glover is described as 5 feet 10 inches and about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

“He has warrants for his arrest including possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of controlled substances,” the police statement says.

“He is considered armed and dangerous, so please do not approach him, just call 911.”