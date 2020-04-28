Layton, Kaysville fire departments knock down early morning blaze at Layton residence

LAYTON, Utah, April 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to a Layton blaze early Tuesday morning.

Crews from Layton and Kaysville responded to a structure fire called in at 6:18 a.m. They responded to the scene, at 2793 E. 2100 North.

“Fire began on exterior of home, extending into residence,” a tweet from the Layton Fire Department says.

“Three adults home at the time safely evacuated.”

“Layton & Kaysville FD units have fire under control,” a 6:58 a.m. tweet says.

“Investigators beginning cause/origin determination presently.”