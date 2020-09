LAYTON, Utah, Sept. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton police officers are at the scene of what appears to be a suspicious death Tuesday.

Layton P.D. tweeted that the “body of a deceased woman has been found in Kay’s Creek south of Gentile Street.”

The first calls about the body came into dispatchers after 8 p.m.

