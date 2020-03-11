LDS Church announces General Conference will take place without audience present

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced numerous changes Wednesday in the light of the potential spread of COVID-19, including that April’s General Conference will take place without an audience present.

“The LDS Church has been carefully monitoring these developments and is taking steps in several areas to provide assistance, help missionaries be safe and effective, address concerns regarding member safety and plan for upcoming events,” said a news release from the Church.

“These steps are being taken to comply with best practices or direction provided by the public health organizations of various national governments.”

General Conference

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the LDS Church sent a letter Wednesday to members of the Church worldwide. The conference takes place April 4 and 5. The letter reads:

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

We are deeply concerned about the global spreading of illness caused by COVID-19. We have counseled with worldwide governmental, ecclesiastical, and medical leaders and have prayerfully considered the current circumstances. We want to be good global citizens and do what we can to control this contagious illness. We are most grateful for the many who are working tirelessly to address this health hazard. We pray for them and for all who may be suffering.

To help control this problem, we feel it wise to limit attendance at the upcoming April 2020 General Conference. We plan to conduct all five sessions of that conference at the Conference Center. General authorities, general officers and their spouses, musicians, choirs, technicians, and others will participate as assigned. But, proceedings of the conference will be distributed throughout the world via technology only. The public will not be admitted in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, or in stake centers or meetinghouses in areas where contagion is a concern. Questions about other large gatherings of Church members will be answered in separate announcements.

We live in a remarkable age. The Lord has blessed us with the technology and capacity to participate in and receive messages from Church leaders in all parts of the world. This special conference will commemorate the bicentennial of the First Vision and the Restoration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ in these latter days.

We invite all to continue to prepare for this conference. As we do, we will be blessed to hear the word of the Lord and participate in a general conference experience that will remain not only memorable, but unforgettable.

Sincerely,

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Large Gatherings

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent a letter Wednesday to Latter-day Saints everywhere. The letter reads:

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

With the recent announcement changing the attendance at the April 2020 General Conference, we are providing the following guidance related to large gatherings of Church members.

After considering the counsel of governmental, ecclesiastical, and medical leaders around the world and our own prayerful reflection, we will postpone stake and leadership conferences and other large gatherings in Church Areas where illness caused by COVID-19 is a challenge, including,

Asia

Asia North

Europe

Europe East

All Areas in the United States and Canada

These temporary adjustments will take effect March 16, 2020. Large gatherings in other areas of the world may continue as usual unless directed otherwise by Area Presidencies, who counsel with their leaders.

In relation to weekly worship services, activities and other meetings, members should follow the guidance of their local leaders, who will receive direction in the usual manner.

As this constantly changing situation develops, we will provide further guidance on this topic.

Sincerely,

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Missionary Training Centers

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent a letter Wednesday to members around the world. The letter reads:

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

Caring for the health and safety of our missionaries and those with whom they meet is vital to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We have counseled with governmental, ecclesiastical and medical leaders worldwide on the spread of COVID-19. We have prayerfully considered this evolving circumstance and are taking additional steps at missionary training centers to protect missionaries and prevent the possible spread of the virus.

Beginning March 16, 2020, all missionaries scheduled to enter missionary training centers in Provo, Utah, or Preston, England, will be trained remotely by video conference. Other missionary training centers will continue to function as usual, but they will not receive any missionaries from regions where government officials are restricting activity. Missionaries from those areas will also be trained by video conference.

We believe this temporary virtual training program will help to prepare missionaries for the field while minimizing risks related to communicable disease.

Each missionary will receive specific information regarding the length of training, schedules, and other logistics as his or her starting date approaches. Once missionaries complete their online training, they will travel directly to their mission assignments.

We will continue to follow developments closely and make any needed further adjustments.

We love our missionaries and their families and are grateful for their willingness to serve the Lord. We hope they will take advantage of this unique training experience to prepare for a wonderful period of Christlike service.

Sincerely,

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Missionary Work

All missionaries, regardless of where they are serving, have been reminded to follow basic preventative health practices to avoid illness. It is important to note that young missionaries are not generally considered to be at risk for serious complications from the coronavirus.

Missionaries who remain in those countries where COVID-19 is of particular concern will take precautions to stay healthy, including staying in their apartments as much as possible, avoiding personal interaction with other people and teaching through phone calls or other technology. Mission Presidents are communicating with families to let them know of these precautions and keep them updated on local circumstances.

The Church is taking steps to reduce the number of missionaries in areas where the virus is of particular concern. These steps will give mission presidents more flexibility to ensure missionaries are effective and safe and that there is adequate space to house missionaries if they are moved out of cities where there are greater concerns about infection.

These steps apply to the following missions:

Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission

Italy Milan Mission

Japan Fukuoka Mission

Japan Kobe Mission

Japan Nagoya Mission

Japan Sapporo Mission

Japan Tokyo North Mission

Japan Tokyo South Mission

Korea Busan Mission

Korea Seoul Mission

Korea Seoul South Mission

Mongolia Ulaanbaatar Mission

Singapore Mission

Thailand Bangkok Mission

Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand: All prospective missionaries preparing to serve in these missions or who come from those countries will either postpone their start date or receive a temporary assignment. Additionally, all missionaries serving in these missions who were nearing the end of their service have returned home early. All senior missionaries and any young missionaries with chronic health problems have also returned home or haven been temporarily reassigned to a mission in their home countries. Some senior missionaries will continue to support the mission remotely.

Japan: All missionaries preparing to serve in Japan will either postpone their start date or receive new temporary assignments.

Korea: All missionaries who are not native to Korea have left that country and returned home before departing for new temporary assignments in their home countries. This is in addition to those missionaries who were nearing the end of their service and those who had chronic health problems, who had already returned home early. All missionaries leaving the country had already been in self-isolation for some time and had avoided contact with others outside their apartments. Prospective missionaries preparing to serve in Korea or who come from that country will either postpone their start date or receive a temporary assignment.

Mongolia: All missionaries who are not native to Mongolia have been temporarily transferred from that country. Those who are nearing their scheduled release date have returned home early, while the rest have received new temporary assignments.

Each missionary who returns home will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days following instructions from the World Health Organization and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Temple Worship

Several temples have been closed because of concern for the workers and patrons. A large number of temple workers and patrons are from an older demographic, which has a higher susceptibility to complications from the coronavirus. These closures are in accordance with the recommendations of local public health agencies. The following temples have been temporarily closed:

Fukuoka Japan Temple

Rome Italy Temple

Seoul Korea Temple

Sapporo Japan Temple

Seattle Washington Temple (The governor of Washington has requested that no large gatherings take place.)

Taipei Taiwan Temple

Vancouver British Columbia Temple (Previously closed for renovation)

Hong Kong China Temple

Tokyo Japan Temple

Worship Services

Under the direction of Area Presidencies, some regions have limited or temporarily suspended member gatherings, including Sunday worship. This has included shortened Sunday worship in some areas (sacrament meeting only) or canceling of worship services in others, the news release said.

These changes are made at the direction of the Area Presidency, which considers the conditions in the area, guidance or restrictions given by government authorities, and the input of local priesthood leaders and the area medical adviser. The Area Presidency also counsels with their leaders in the Presidency of the Seventy and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

In circumstances where members are unable—for extended periods—to gather for worship, they learn, teach and partake of the sacrament as families, as authorized by local priesthood leaders.

Limiting or temporary suspension of worship services is occurring in the areas listed below. This list may not be comprehensive, as conditions around the world are rapidly changing. Members with questions are counseled to ask their local bishop or stake president for specific direction for their congregations. These locations include the following:

Hong Kong

Japan

Korea

Seattle, Washington area (Due to the Governor’s request that no large gatherings be held, no stake conferences or priesthood leadership councils will be held. Smaller gatherings, such as a sacrament meeting, are continuing in some areas. Members should follow the counsel of their local priesthood leaders.)

Mongolia

Germany

Italy

U.K. ( One congregation is suspending services for several weeks while other U.K. congregations continue to meet as normal.)



Preventative Measures

For all Church members, there is wisdom in taking steps to remain healthy during this cold and flu season. These precautions include: