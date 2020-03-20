LDS Church: ‘Substantial numbers’ of missionaries likely to return to home countries due to COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday that, “based upon world conditions, substantial numbers of missionaries will likely need to be returned to their home nations to continue their service.”

The statement said Church leaders take the health and safety of LDS missionaries and those they teach seriously, and noted that rapidly changing travel restrictions around the world “present significant logistical and other challenges.”

For that reason, a substantial number of missionaries will likely need to return to their home nations to continue their service, the statement says.

Missionaries will self-isolate for 14 days upon their return. Because of the large number of missionaries returning to the United States, their terms of service are likely to be reduced, the statement says.

Missionary Training Centers will remain closed, and training will take place through the use of technology. Missionaries will be sent to their assigned missions “as soon as possible,” the statement said, noting that conditions continue to evolve, and more adjustments may be forthcoming.

Read the announcement in its entirety below: