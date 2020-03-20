LDS Church: ‘Substantial numbers’ of missionaries likely to return to home countries due to COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday that, “based upon world conditions, substantial numbers of missionaries will likely need to be returned to their home nations to continue their service.”
The statement said Church leaders take the health and safety of LDS missionaries and those they teach seriously, and noted that rapidly changing travel restrictions around the world “present significant logistical and other challenges.”
For that reason, a substantial number of missionaries will likely need to return to their home nations to continue their service, the statement says.
Missionaries will self-isolate for 14 days upon their return. Because of the large number of missionaries returning to the United States, their terms of service are likely to be reduced, the statement says.
Missionary Training Centers will remain closed, and training will take place through the use of technology. Missionaries will be sent to their assigned missions “as soon as possible,” the statement said, noting that conditions continue to evolve, and more adjustments may be forthcoming.
Read the announcement in its entirety below:
- In the coming weeks, based upon world conditions, substantial numbers of missionaries will likely need to be returned to their home nations to continue their service. This will be done in a systematic way based on the urgency of travel restrictions, the level of COVID-19 concern, and other considerations.
- Returning missionaries will go through a 14-day period of self-isolation and then may be assigned to serve within their home country, based on local conditions.
- The term of service for missionaries returning to or serving within the United States will likely be reduced to accommodate the large number of missionaries returning from around the world.
- Missionary training centers (MTCs) worldwide will not receive new missionaries. MTC training for missionaries will take place through technology, and missionaries will be sent to their assigned mission as soon as possible.
As we evaluate changing conditions, further necessary adjustments will be made.
We love and pray for our missionaries and their families. We are grateful for the continued prayers and support of parents, loved ones and Church members as we make every effort to help them remain safe and well in these challenging times.
Sincerely,
The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles