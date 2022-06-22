Left Fork Fire grows to nearly 4K acres, still 5% contained; evacuations remain in place

KANE COUNTY, Utah, June 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Left Fork Fire, in Kane County, has now burned 3,985 acres, and increase of 976 acres since Tuesday. It remains at 5% contained.

The fire also triggered evacuations of the Bryce Woodland Estates on Tuesday. Those evacuation orders remain in place.

“The winds shifted later in the day, more northward, making a push toward Blubber Creek drainage. While this decreased the immediate threat to the community, these evacuations will remain in place for the time being, until Fire Managers and the Sheriff feel the threat to the community is gone,” says a Utah Interagency Fire fact sheet issued Wednesday and shown below.

The fact sheet says that in the past day, the fire saw more activity on the west northwest side, and that’s were fire growth occurred.

After a wind shift, “the fire jumped the dozer line and handline that had been created as a fuel break on the southwest corner.” That was what triggered evacuations.

“The rest of the fire perimeter saw minimal growth,” the statement says. “Sections of the eastern flank are slowly creeping toward 105 Road, and so far the fire has stopped progression at this natural barrier. A few spot fires occurred along the southern end of the fire, but crews have been able to hold those off thus far.

“Today decreased temps and increased humidity are predicted, with a potential storm front moving in that may help firefighters make progress on the perimeter of the fire. Air attacks will continue to support crews on the ground as weather and conditions allow.”