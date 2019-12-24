Logan Temple of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints vandalized day before Christmas

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 24, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are investigating after the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple was vandalized early on the day before Christmas.
Logan City Police Department received a call at 3:22 a.m., and responded to the temple, at 175 N. 300 East, said a news release from Captain Curtis Hooley.
“The caller reported the east doors of the annex to the temple had the glass broken out if it,” the news release said. “Officers responded and discovered the temple had been entered and there was damage done on three levels of the temple. Several paintings were damaged, pulled from the wall, a fire extinguisher had been set off, a few doors were also damaged.”
Detectives were called out where they documented the damage and collected evidence.
“At approximately 8 a.m. officers cleared the scene believing the building was secure,” the news release said. “At 8:30 a.m. the responsible party for the temple called and reported they believed the suspect was locked in a room in the temple. Officers responded and were able to take the suspect, Peter Ambrose, 34-year-old male, into custody. Ambrose is a resident of Cache Valley.”
Ambrose was taken to the police department where he was interviewed, officials said. The suspect cooperated with detectives and stated “he was upset because it was Christmas and he couldn’t see his children and no LDS girls would date him,” the news release said.
Ambrose was booked into the Cache County Jail. He has been charged with one count of criminal mischief, a second-degree felony and burglary, a third-degree felony. No bail has been set for him as yet.
The Logan Utah Temple was completed in 1884, and is the fourth temple built by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.