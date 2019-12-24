Logan Temple of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints vandalized day before Christmas

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 24, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are investigating after the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple was vandalized early on the day before Christmas.

Logan City Police Department received a call at 3:22 a.m., and responded to the temple, at 175 N. 300 East, said a news release from Captain Curtis Hooley.

“The caller reported the east doors of the annex to the temple had the glass broken out if it,” the news release said. “Officers responded and discovered the temple had been entered and there was damage done on three levels of the temple. Several paintings were damaged, pulled from the wall, a fire extinguisher had been set off, a few doors were also damaged.”