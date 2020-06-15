Lori Vallow Daybell’s oldest son shares heartfelt message to siblings

SALEM, Idaho, June 15, 2020 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — Lori Vallow Daybell’s oldest son, whose siblings 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan were found deceased on Chad Daybell’s Salem, Idaho property has shared a heartfelt message to them.

The Rexburg Police Department announced the Saturday that the human remains found on the property were J.J. and Tylee following autopsies that were performed on both bodies in Boise.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s oldest son visited the site where the remains of his siblings were found and says he will “always wish I could have traded places” with J.J. and Tylee, East Idaho News reported Monday.

Colby Ryan and his wife, Kelsee, went to Chad Daybell’s property Saturday and Sunday. They posted photos on social media of flowers, signs, teddy bears and other items that have been left along the fence.

Ryan attached a sign to the fence that reads:

“To my beautiful little brother and sister. We will never forget you. This is not the end. You will have justice and we will meet again in paradise. I love you so much. Rest in peace.”

Chad Daybell has been charged with two felony counts of concealment or destruction of evidence. He remains in the Fremont County Jail on $1 million bail. Lori Vallow Daybell is in the Madison County Jail charged with child abandonment, obstructing an investigation, contempt of court and soliciting a crime. Her bail is also set at $1 million.

In addition to posting his sign, Ryan shared photos of him with his siblings on Instagram with the following message:

I don’t even know how to start this. But to my beautiful, amazing, sweet angels. The only peace I have is knowing you are in paradise. I’m broken over this. To not see (your) beautiful faces, hear your voices. Or know that I can’t hug you or see you kills me. I will never let anyone forget you. I have prayed that I could be with you again, and one day that will be true. I have more love for both of you than you could ever know. I miss you both. I love you both. This seems like a nightmare. It seems unreal. You were taken from all of us. You both touched so many lives. You impacted so many people. That will never go away. Just know I will carry you every day and everywhere I go. My daughter will always know how lucky she is to have you both watching over her. Tylee And Joshua. I will never be able to express my love for you. But know this, I’m still here for you. I will always wish I could have traded places with you. But I’ll never let you be forgotten. With all of my love to you both. Forever you’re in our hearts.

The remains were found as a search warrant was executed at Daybell’s home Tuesday. Rexburg Police officers, Fremont County Sheriff deputies and the FBI made the discovery in the yard behind the house.

Authorities have not released details about the conditions of the remains but during a court hearing Wednesday, Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood noted the concealment of one of the bodies was “particularly egregious.”

The affidavit of probable cause has been sealed in the case. Daybell is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 1.

Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell married exactly two weeks after the Oct. 19, 2019 death of Tammy Daybell, Chad’s wife. Her death has since been declared “suspicious,” and is under police investigation.

According to an article in the East Idaho News, Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell wed using rings she had ordered online prior to Tammy Daybell’s death. She paid with a credit card belonging to her late husband, Charles Vallow, who had been shot and killed on July 11, 2019, by Lori’s brother, Alex Ryan.

Ryan reportedly told police the shooting was in self-defense. Ryan died five months later of natural causes.

Before his shooting death, Vallow was recorded on police body cameras saying then-wife Lori had threatened his life.