Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox announces running mate for 2020 gubernatorial election

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Lt. Governor Spencer Cox has announced his running mate for the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Cox’s pick for the state’s next Lt. Governor is Utah State Sen. Deidre Henderson (R-Spanish Fork), he wrote in a Thursday morning tweet.

“I knew that if Abby (wife Abby Cox) and I decided to run for governor of the greatest state in America, exactly who my Lt. Governor would be. My fellows Utahns, it is my honor and privilege to officially introduce to you our next Lt. Governor, @DeidreHenderson.”

In a video accompanying the printed announcement, Cox said he was impressed by Henderson’s response to the 2018 Pole Creek Fire, which required a large-scale evacuation and affected residents in Juab County, Sanpete County, and Henderson’s own Utah County.

“I’ve often said you can learn a lot about a person during a crisis,” Cox said. “This decision required real leadership, someone who could act quickly, think clearly and communicate calmly. During this emergency, I met that person.”

Henderson had announced Wednesday she would not seek reelection to the state senate, where she has served for eight years.

View Cox’s video announcement below: