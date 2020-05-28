Major officer-involved incident leaves Ogden neighborhood on lockdown up to 24 hours for police interviews, evidence collection

OGDEN, Utah, May 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden City Police officer seemed visibly shaken after a major incident Thursday as he told reporters a news conference was scheduled for 3:45 p.m. in city offices.

He declined to say more about the incident, which a dispatch worker said began as a family disturbance, and neighbors near the scene said turned into a hail of gunfire with as many as two dozen shots fired.

Police radio transmissions suggested one or more officers may have been injured, but police at the scene declined to comment.

Weber County Dispatch confirmed to Gephardt Daily that officers were called to the area of 365 Jackson Ave. The call came in at 12:14 p.m. Thursday.

According to radio traffic, a suspect has fired on officers, and a SWAT team has been summoned to the scene.

A shelter-in-place order was issued to nearby residences by way of reverse 911 call. Besides Ogden, officers responded from agencies including the Utah Highway Patrol, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and the Riverdale Police Department.

Ogden officers told neighbors the area would remain on lockdown for as long as 24 hours, for witness interviews and evidence collection. They said no there was no ongoing danger to those in the area, and residents could leave for errands and appointments if they checked with police.

Gephardt Daily will provide more information as it can be confirmed.