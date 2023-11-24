Man, 20, dies in Bountiful shooting; victim’s high school friend arrested

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Nov. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Friday, and one of his high school friends was arrested, police said.

Officers responded about 11:20 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Millcreek Way, Bountiful Police Lt. Andrew Smith said.

Officers arrived and found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest, Smith said. He was treated at the scene but died from his injuries, police said.

Police later arrested another man, who Smith said was a high school friend of the victim.

The man had a minor injury to his hand when he was taken into custody, Smith said.

“He’s cooperating with law enforcement,” Smith said.

The shooting victim’s name was not immediately released.

